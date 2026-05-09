Orbit Exports consolidated net profit declines 84.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.70% to Rs 48.34 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports declined 84.87% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.70% to Rs 48.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.41% to Rs 32.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 226.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 213.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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