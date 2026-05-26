Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit rises 6.68% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 0.05% to Rs 237.61 croreNet profit of Orchid Pharma rose 6.68% to Rs 23.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.05% to Rs 237.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 237.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 79.38% to Rs 20.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.00% to Rs 811.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 921.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales237.61237.48 0 811.33921.93 -12 OPM %11.3111.78 -5.0712.71 - PBDT31.1127.97 11 63.04130.11 -52 PBT22.2519.09 17 27.5995.56 -71 NP23.7822.29 7 20.5599.66 -79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:14 AM IST