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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orchid Pharma rises after Q4 net profit increases 7% to Rs 24 crore

Orchid Pharma rises after Q4 net profit increases 7% to Rs 24 crore

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Orchid Pharma rose 1.10% to Rs 723.50 after the company reported a 6.68% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.78 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 22.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 237.61 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 237.48 crore posted in the same period last year.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 22.25 crore, up 16.55% from Rs 19.09 crore reported in Q4 FY25. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 0.54 crore during the quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a 79.37% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.55 crore, while revenue from operations fell 11.99% year-on-year to Rs 811.33 crore compared with FY25.

 

Orchid Pharma is a Chennai-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bulk actives, formulations and nutraceuticals, with exports to over 40 countries.

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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