Organic Recycling climbs after expanding into carbon compliance services

Organic Recycling Systems surged 4.41% to Rs 266.20 after the company announced a strategic collaboration to expand its sustainability services portfolio.

The company has entered into a partnership with General Carbon Advisory Services to strengthen its offerings in carbon management and compliance, with a focus on Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) advisory. The collaboration aims to support organisations in areas such as emissions reporting, carbon accounting and sustainability compliance.

The move marks ORSLs expansion beyond its core capabilities in waste management, bioenergy and environmental engineering into higher-value sustainability advisory services. The company will leverage its industrial relationships and market presence, while its partner will provide technical expertise, assessments and verification support.

With global regulations like CBAM gaining traction, export-oriented sectors such as steel, cement and chemicals are expected to face increasing compliance requirements. The company said the initiative aligns with its strategy to position itself as a comprehensive cleantech and sustainability solutions provider, supporting businesses in transitioning to low-carbon operations.

Organic Recycling Systems is an environmental engineering firm focused on sustainable waste management and resource recovery solutions. Founded in 2008, the company develops technologies across the waste value chain, including biomethanation, bioenergy generation and waste valorisation. It operates Indias first municipal solid waste processing plant based on patented anaerobic biomethanation technology and works closely with industries and municipalities to deliver circular economy solutions.

On a standalone absis, the company's net profit jumped 46.01% to Rs 12.98 crore on 141.73% surge in net sales to Rs 74.50 crore in H1FY26 over H1FY25.

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