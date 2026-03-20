Organic Recycling Systems signs MoU with ITEL, Chennai
Organic Recycling Systems (ORSL) has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Immersive Technology and Entrepreneurship Labs Foundation (ITEL), Chennai, to jointly drive research, innovation, and capacity-building initiatives in bio-energy, waste management, and green technologies.
The MoU establishes a collaborative framework for joint R&D programs, consultancy projects, training initiatives, and funding proposals, with a focus on developing scalable and commercially viable solutions in the bioenergy and environmental sustainability domains.
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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST