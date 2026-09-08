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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Organic Recycling Systems surges after securing contracts for CBG plants from BPCL

Organic Recycling Systems surges after securing contracts for CBG plants from BPCL

Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Organic Recycling Systems jumped 4.11% to Rs 176.05 after the company announced that it has secured two landmark EPCOM contracts from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), aggregating Rs 167.30 crore.

The contract is for the development and operation of organic municipal solid waste-based compressed biogas (CBG) plants in Mysuru, Karnataka and Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

These orders add approximately 9.8 TPD of aggregate CBG processing capacity, expanding the companys presence into two new states, and extending its engagement with BPCL through five-year operations & maintenance (O&M) mandates.

The contracts have been awarded to ORSLs wholly owned subsidiary, Solapur Bioenergy Systems (SBESPL).

The projects cover the complete lifecycle of the plantsfrom engineering, procurement and construction through commissioning and long-term operations and maintenance.

 

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Both the contracts have to be executed within a period of 15 months from the date of letter of acceptance (LOA), followed by 5 years of O&M from commissioning.

Organic Recycling Systems is an environmental engineering firm focused on sustainable waste management and resource recovery solutions. Founded in 2008, the company develops technologies across the waste value chain, including biomethanation, bioenergy generation and waste valorisation. It operates Indias first municipal solid waste processing plant based on patented anaerobic biomethanation technology and works closely with industries and municipalities to deliver circular economy solutions.

The company had reported 60.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 25.08 crore on a 117.1% rise in revenue to Rs 105.07 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 11:50 AM IST