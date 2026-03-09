Monday, March 09, 2026 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriana Power gains on bagging EPC contract worth Rs 1,181 crore

Oriana Power gains on bagging EPC contract worth Rs 1,181 crore

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Oriana Power jumped 5.52% to Rs 1,894.40 after the company secured an EPC contract worth Rs 1,180.53 crore from a renewable energy developer for a solar power project at the Maithon Dam Reservoir of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) in Jharkhand.

The order involves the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and commissioning of a 234 MW grid-tied floating solar photovoltaic (PV) power project.

The scope of work includes design and engineering, procurement and supply of plant and equipment along with mandatory spare parts, transportation, insurance, unloading, storage, execution of civil and electrical works, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of the solar PV plant. The contract also includes comprehensive operation and maintenance of the project.

 

The project has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

Oriana Power operates in two key business verticals: engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of solar power projects and the development of solar energy solutions on a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) basis.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 191.7% to Rs 158.55 crore on a 157.8% rise in net sales to Rs 987.17 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Sheela Foam Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Sheela Foam Ltd counter

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO ends with 2.68 times subscription

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO ends with 2.68 times subscription

Lupin slips as Ankleshwar facility gets two observations from USFDA

Lupin slips as Ankleshwar facility gets two observations from USFDA

INR plunges on boiling oil prices; DXY above 99.50

INR plunges on boiling oil prices; DXY above 99.50

Nifty trades below 23,800; PSU Bank slumps

Nifty trades below 23,800; PSU Bank slumps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance