Oriana Power gains on bagging EPC contract worth Rs 1,181 crore

Oriana Power jumped 5.52% to Rs 1,894.40 after the company secured an EPC contract worth Rs 1,180.53 crore from a renewable energy developer for a solar power project at the Maithon Dam Reservoir of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) in Jharkhand.

The order involves the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and commissioning of a 234 MW grid-tied floating solar photovoltaic (PV) power project.

The scope of work includes design and engineering, procurement and supply of plant and equipment along with mandatory spare parts, transportation, insurance, unloading, storage, execution of civil and electrical works, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of the solar PV plant. The contract also includes comprehensive operation and maintenance of the project.

The project has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

Oriana Power operates in two key business verticals: engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of solar power projects and the development of solar energy solutions on a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) basis.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 191.7% to Rs 158.55 crore on a 157.8% rise in net sales to Rs 987.17 crore in FY25 over FY24.

