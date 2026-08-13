Oricon Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 25.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.58% to Rs 7.19 crore

Net profit of Oricon Enterprises rose 25.83% to Rs 15.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.197.78-235.74-137.4021.3316.6020.7115.6815.4912.31

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