Oricon Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 104.57% to Rs 15.22 croreNet Loss of Oricon Enterprises reported to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 104.57% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 81.50% to Rs 25.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.72% to Rs 42.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15.227.44 105 42.1546.69 -10 OPM %-172.14-153.63 --117.46-80.12 - PBDT-17.741.41 PL 26.794.24 532 PBT-18.321.00 PL 24.23-0.76 LP NP-4.19-0.01 -41800 25.75139.22 -82
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:07 AM IST