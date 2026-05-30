Oricon Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 104.57% to Rs 15.22 crore

Net Loss of Oricon Enterprises reported to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 104.57% to Rs 15.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.50% to Rs 25.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.72% to Rs 42.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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