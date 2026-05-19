Orient Bell consolidated net profit rises 126.18% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 7.71% to Rs 213.40 croreNet profit of Orient Bell rose 126.18% to Rs 6.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.71% to Rs 213.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 337.68% to Rs 12.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 687.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 666.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales213.40198.13 8 687.02666.61 3 OPM %7.044.38 -5.754.21 - PBDT15.799.05 74 39.9326.30 52 PBT9.653.56 171 17.653.77 368 NP6.222.75 126 12.432.84 338
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:31 PM IST