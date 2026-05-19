Orient Bell consolidated net profit rises 126.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.71% to Rs 213.40 crore

Net profit of Orient Bell rose 126.18% to Rs 6.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.71% to Rs 213.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 337.68% to Rs 12.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 687.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 666.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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