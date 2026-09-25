Orient Cables (India) IPO subscribed 1.96 times

The offer received bids for 2.93 crore shares as against 1.49 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Orient Cables (India) received bids for 2,93,33,040 shares as against 1,49,76,743 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.96 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 258 and 272 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 55 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The offer consists of both a fresh issue and an offer for sale component (OFS). The fresh issue will include 1,17,64,706 shares, aggregating up to Rs 320.0crore at the upper price band of Rs 272. OFS includes 85,29,412 shares of Re 1, aggregating up to Rs 232.0 crore at the upper price band of Rs 272.

The funds raised, Rs 91.50 crore, will be used for funding capital expenditures requirements of the company towards purchase of machinery, equipment and civil works at its manufacturing facilities. The company intends to increase the capacity of cables from 8,95,776 km as on June 30,2026 to 12,55,296 km and other allied products capacity from 50,40,000 pieces as on June 30,2026, to 1,72,80,000 pieces. Capacity utilization of cables division stood at 71% in quarter ended June 30,2026 and 69.85% in FY2026. The capacity utilization of other allied products stood at 5.83% in quarter ended June 30,2026 and 6.18% in FY2026.

Orient Cables (India) (OCIL) is a manufacturer of networking cables and passive networking equipment, serving telecom, broadband, data centres, renewable energy, e-mobility, FMEG, security and surveillance, railways, defence and aerospace sectors. Its product portfolio includes networking, power and optical fibre cables, along with allied products such as patch cords, CCTV cables, power strips and EV charging cables. The company has three manufacturing facilities in Bhiwadi and Bengaluru, with an installed capacity of 895,776 km of cables and 5.04 million allied products as of 30 June 2026. It also exports products to markets including the UAE, Qatar, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, Singapore and the Netherlands.

Ahead of the IPO, Orient Cables (India) on Thursday, 24 August 2026, raised Rs 165.59 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 60.88 crore shares at Rs 148 each to 17 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11.72 crore and sales of Rs 489.16 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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