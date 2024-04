Overall, gross power generation capacity of WHRS, after the commissioning of 2nd phase is 10.1 MW.

Orient Cement has commissioned 2nd phase of Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) at its Chittapur Integrated Cement Plant to utilize the waste heat available from the pyroprocessing system. Preheater Boiler along with already operational AQC Boiler, Turbine and Air Cooled Condenser is successfully commissioned.