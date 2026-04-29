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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Cement records nearly 32% YoY growth in Q4 PAT

Orient Cement records nearly 32% YoY growth in Q4 PAT

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Orient Cement has reported 31.6% increase in net profit to Rs 55.36 crore despite a 21.6% fall in net sales to Rs 647.23 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 539.42 crore, down 25.3% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 64.03 crore, down by 5.7% from Rs 67.87 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company wrote back taxes amounting to Rs 12.92 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 6.36 crore of taxes written back in the same period last year.

For FY26, the company posted net profit and total income of Rs 342.03 crore (down 274.8% YoY) and Rs 2,793.12 crore (up 3.1% YoY), respectively.

 

Orient Cement was part of the C.K. Birla group. The company was acquired by Ambuja in April 2025. The companys cement plants having aggregate installed capacity of 8.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) are at Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The company now sells cement under the brand names of 'Ambuja' and 'ACC'.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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