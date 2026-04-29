Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 31.76% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 21.57% to Rs 647.23 croreNet profit of Orient Cement rose 31.76% to Rs 55.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.57% to Rs 647.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 825.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 270.07% to Rs 337.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 2793.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2708.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales647.23825.19 -22 2793.122708.83 3 OPM %16.6612.49 -19.5311.12 - PBDT108.84105.03 4 555.75298.50 86 PBT63.9467.87 -6 324.64145.49 123 NP55.4342.07 32 337.6991.25 270
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST