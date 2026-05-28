Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit rises 63.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 98.24 crore

Net profit of Orient Ceratech rose 63.11% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 98.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 120.14% to Rs 21.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.39% to Rs 403.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 327.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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