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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit rises 63.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit rises 63.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 98.24 crore

Net profit of Orient Ceratech rose 63.11% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 98.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 120.14% to Rs 21.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.39% to Rs 403.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 327.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales98.2484.57 16 403.60327.10 23 OPM %9.3610.85 -10.619.43 - PBDT14.238.12 75 48.5027.60 76 PBT7.114.58 55 30.4213.21 130 NP5.663.47 63 21.869.93 120

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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