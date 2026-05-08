Orient Electric Q4 PAT jumps 29% YoY to Rs 40 crore

Orient Electric's standalone net profit rallied 28.9% to Rs 40.3 crore on a 10% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 948.3 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax added 32.7% to Rs 55.9 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 42.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, revenue from the electrical consumer durables segment rose 7.63% to Rs 661.14 while revenue from the lighting & switchgear segment rose 15.95% to Rs 287.11 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 77.4 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, up 15.8% YoY. The EBITDA margin improved to 8.2% in Q4 FY26, as against 7.8% in Q4 FY25.

Ravindra Singh Negi, MD & CEO, Orient Electric, said, In a quarter shaped by geopolitical uncertainties leading to supply chain disruptions, cost escalations and softer demand, we delivered a strong Q4 performance with improved revenue and profitability, reflecting disciplined execution in a challenging environment. Our 10% topline growth underscores our ability to sustain momentum despite these headwinds. This was driven by robust execution of our multi-engine growth strategy, with Consumer Lighting, Switchgear and Wires leading the growth, and our Fans business performing better than the market.

We also took timely pricing actions to mitigate cost pressures, supported by focused cost optimisation, enabling EBITDA growth of 15.8% and PAT growth of 28.9% YoY. Innovation remains the bedrock of our strategy, with market first launches such as Aero O2 and increasing premiumisation in Lighting, with a higher mix of LUM products driving portfolio quality.

We close the year with consistent progress on our One Orient strategy. Over the year, we have demonstrated our ability to outperform in a challenging operating environment by strengthening our core, scaling emerging businesses, and improving profitability in a disciplined manner. As we enter FY27, we are well placed to accelerate growth and drive operating leverage through a sharper portfolio and continued investments in brand and innovation.

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the upcoming AGM. The company had already paid an interim dividend of Rs 0.75 per share earlier during the year, taking the total FY26 dividend to Rs 1.50 per equity share.

Orient Electric is one of the leading consumer electrical brands in India with a diverse portfolio of fans, lighting, home appliances and switch-gears. The company takes pride in its R&D capabilities, spirit of continuous innovation and commitment to manufacturing cutting-edge lifestyle electrical products that meet the needs and expectations of modern consumers.

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