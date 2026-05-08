Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 28.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.02% to Rs 948.25 crore

Net profit of Orient Electric rose 28.85% to Rs 40.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.02% to Rs 948.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 861.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.18% to Rs 95.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 3326.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3093.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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