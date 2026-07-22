Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 79.74% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.49% to Rs 949.76 croreNet profit of Orient Electric rose 79.74% to Rs 31.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.49% to Rs 949.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 769.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales949.76769.08 23 OPM %7.015.99 -PBDT65.2243.11 51 PBT46.4223.66 96 NP31.4917.52 80
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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:16 PM IST