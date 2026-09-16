Orient Green Power Company arm receives upgrade in credit ratings from CRISIL
Orient Green Power Company announced that CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the credit rating in respect of the company's material subsidiary M/s. Beta Wind Farm (BETA) debt facilities by one notch to CRISIL BBB / Stable from CRISIL BBB- / Positive. The upgrade in ratings reflects the healthy operational performance resulting from improved generation and cash accruals while strengthening the debt servicing capacity of BETA.
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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 10:31 AM IST