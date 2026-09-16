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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Green Power Company arm receives upgrade in credit ratings from CRISIL

Orient Green Power Company arm receives upgrade in credit ratings from CRISIL

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Orient Green Power Company announced that CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the credit rating in respect of the company's material subsidiary M/s. Beta Wind Farm (BETA) debt facilities by one notch to CRISIL BBB / Stable from CRISIL BBB- / Positive. The upgrade in ratings reflects the healthy operational performance resulting from improved generation and cash accruals while strengthening the debt servicing capacity of BETA.
 

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 10:31 AM IST