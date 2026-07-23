Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit declines 18.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.81% to Rs 81.43 crore

Net profit of Orient Green Power Company declined 18.93% to Rs 23.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.81% to Rs 81.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.81.4387.3867.7968.8146.5049.8523.7428.8023.4328.90

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