Orient Green Power Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.59% to Rs 38.59 crore

Net Loss of Orient Green Power Company reported to Rs 17.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.59% to Rs 38.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.79% to Rs 69.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.51% to Rs 292.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 260.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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