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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Tradelink reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Orient Tradelink reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 15.26% to Rs 3.72 crore

Net profit of Orient Tradelink reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.26% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.81% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.25% to Rs 14.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.724.39 -15 14.6314.45 1 OPM %-5.65-38.50 --2.399.69 - PBDT0.31-1.11 LP 2.532.01 26 PBT0.11-1.31 LP 1.791.22 47 NP0.08-1.11 LP 1.360.89 53

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First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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