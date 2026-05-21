Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit rises 180.99% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 282.37 croreNet profit of Oriental Aromatics rose 180.99% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 282.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 253.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 90.36% to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 1030.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 928.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales282.37253.16 12 1030.78928.26 11 OPM %6.897.61 -6.6010.06 - PBDT15.0710.89 38 41.8471.29 -41 PBT7.333.66 100 10.7747.61 -77 NP3.991.42 181 3.3134.33 -90
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:05 AM IST