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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Aromatics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Oriental Aromatics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Aro Granite Industries Ltd, STL Networks Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd and Nagreeka Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 April 2026.

Aro Granite Industries Ltd, STL Networks Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd and Nagreeka Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 April 2026.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd spiked 17.50% to Rs 329 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15963 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2632 shares in the past one month.

 

Aro Granite Industries Ltd soared 17.43% to Rs 29.24. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7685 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4919 shares in the past one month.

STL Networks Ltd surged 15.96% to Rs 25.79. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd rose 15.83% to Rs 4.39. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1573 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9742 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd advanced 15.38% to Rs 27. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5143 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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