Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit rises 66.98% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 2.97% to Rs 136.46 croreNet profit of Oriental Hotels rose 66.98% to Rs 32.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.97% to Rs 136.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.30% to Rs 67.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 493.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 439.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales136.46132.53 3 493.84439.70 12 OPM %28.2529.45 -26.8025.04 - PBDT37.4235.87 4 127.4596.29 32 PBT28.6026.47 8 92.9863.16 47 NP32.4119.41 67 67.9539.21 73
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:51 PM IST