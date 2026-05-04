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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Hotels Q4 PAT rises 64% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Oriental Hotels Q4 PAT rises 64% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Oriental Hotels' consolidated net profit jumped 64.07% to Rs 29.32 crore on a 2.96% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 136.46 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax grew 8.04% to Rs 28.60 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 26.47 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Total expenses increased 2.17% to Rs 109.48 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 107.15 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 13.20 crore (up 1.22% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 27.90 crore (up 6.93% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 2.75 crore (down 35.29% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit jumped 64.83% to Rs 29.16 crore on 2.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 136.21 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The company recommended a dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

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Oriental Hotels (OHL) is an associate company of The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL). The company has seven hotels Taj Coromandel, Chennai Taj Fishermans Cove Resort & Spa, Chennai Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Cochin, Vivanta Coimbatore, Vivanta Mangalore; Gateway Madurai and Gateway Coonoor.

Shares of Oriental Hotels fell 2.20% to Rs 97.10 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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