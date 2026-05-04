Oriental Hotels Q4 PAT rises 64% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Oriental Hotels' consolidated net profit jumped 64.07% to Rs 29.32 crore on a 2.96% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 136.46 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax grew 8.04% to Rs 28.60 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 26.47 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Total expenses increased 2.17% to Rs 109.48 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 107.15 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 13.20 crore (up 1.22% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 27.90 crore (up 6.93% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 2.75 crore (down 35.29% YoY) during the period under review.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit jumped 64.83% to Rs 29.16 crore on 2.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 136.21 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The company recommended a dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

Oriental Hotels (OHL) is an associate company of The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL). The company has seven hotels Taj Coromandel, Chennai Taj Fishermans Cove Resort & Spa, Chennai Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Cochin, Vivanta Coimbatore, Vivanta Mangalore; Gateway Madurai and Gateway Coonoor.

Shares of Oriental Hotels fell 2.20% to Rs 97.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News