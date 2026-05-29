Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 52.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.10% to Rs 650.13 crore

Net profit of Oriental Infra Trust declined 52.45% to Rs 67.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 650.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 595.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.49% to Rs 163.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 594.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 2361.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2214.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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