Friday, May 29, 2026 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 52.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 52.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

Sales rise 9.10% to Rs 650.13 crore

Net profit of Oriental Infra Trust declined 52.45% to Rs 67.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 650.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 595.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.49% to Rs 163.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 594.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 2361.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2214.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales650.13595.93 9 2361.482214.49 7 OPM %79.2380.73 -69.2879.26 - PBDT380.84357.00 7 1091.411369.16 -20 PBT173.93134.33 29 254.57570.69 -55 NP67.02140.95 -52 163.51594.27 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sumit Woods consolidated net profit declines 74.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sumit Woods consolidated net profit declines 74.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 16.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 16.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 8.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 8.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 24.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 24.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Tega Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Tega Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

CBSE 12th Revaluation 2026Stocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance