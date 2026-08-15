Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 14.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 614.15 crore

Net profit of Oriental Infra Trust rose 14.42% to Rs 129.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 113.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 614.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 569.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.614.15569.2477.9577.13348.62340.63152.42127.53129.67113.33

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