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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 14.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 14.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:20 PM IST

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 614.15 crore

Net profit of Oriental Infra Trust rose 14.42% to Rs 129.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 113.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 614.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 569.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales614.15569.24 8 OPM %77.9577.13 -PBDT348.62340.63 2 PBT152.42127.53 20 NP129.67113.33 14

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:20 PM IST