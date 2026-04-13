Oriental Rail Infra bags Rs 2-cr order from Rail Coach Factory

Oriental Rail Infrastructure said that it has secured an order from Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, under Indian Railways, for the manufacturing, supply, and installation of 25 sets of seats and berths for LHB coaches.

The total contract value is Rs 1.57 crore. As per the agreed terms, 95% of the payment will be released upon submission of the inspection certificate issued by the nominated inspection agency along with proof of dispatch or delivery. The balance 5% will be paid after receipt, inspection, and acceptance of the goods by the consignee.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity. The company clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

The firm reported a 83.77% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.82 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 7.52 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 10.31% YoY to Rs 168.57 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of Oriental Rail Infrastructure fell 0.40% to Rs 138.55 on the BSE.