Oriental Rail Infrastructure bags Rs 2-cr order from Integral Coach Factory

Oriental Rail Infrastructure announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.62 crore from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a production unit of Indian Railways.

The order involves the manufacturing, supply and installation of 15 sets of seats for Second AC Chair Car coaches. The contract is scheduled to be executed by 30 September 2026.

As per the terms of the order, up to 80% of the supply value will be paid upon submission of the inspection certificate and Provisional Physical Receipt Certificate. The balance of 20% of the supply value, along with 100% of the installation charges, will be released after receipt and acceptance of the stores by the consignee, based on the installation certificate issued by the competent authority.

The company clarified that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the order.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

On the financial front, the company's consolidated net profit surged 121.2% year-on-year to Rs 11.88 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 5.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations increased 9.5% to Rs 153.48 crore from Rs 140.21 crore during the same period.

The counter shed 0.09% to Rs 116.65 on the BSE.

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