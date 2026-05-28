Thursday, May 28, 2026 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 121.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 121.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 9.46% to Rs 153.48 crore

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 121.23% to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.46% to Rs 153.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.56% to Rs 42.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 573.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 602.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales153.48140.21 9 573.35602.22 -5 OPM %15.4312.47 -14.8911.63 - PBDT18.4914.19 30 66.4353.28 25 PBT16.0912.00 34 56.9544.40 28 NP11.885.37 121 42.2429.22 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit rises 165.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit rises 165.93% in the March 2026 quarter

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alchemist Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alchemist Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 221.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 221.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayBakrid Bank HolidaySRH vs RR LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Watch TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeiOS 26.6 Developer BetaIMD Weather UpdateTechnology NewsPersonal Finance