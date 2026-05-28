Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 121.23% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 9.46% to Rs 153.48 croreNet profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 121.23% to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.46% to Rs 153.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.56% to Rs 42.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 573.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 602.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales153.48140.21 9 573.35602.22 -5 OPM %15.4312.47 -14.8911.63 - PBDT18.4914.19 30 66.4353.28 25 PBT16.0912.00 34 56.9544.40 28 NP11.885.37 121 42.2429.22 45
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:16 AM IST