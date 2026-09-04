Oriental Rail Infrastructure enters technology collaboration with Russia-based UWC
Oriental Rail Infrastructure, through its wholly owned subsidiary Oriental Foundry, has entered into a Technology Development Agreement with the All Union Research and Development Centre for Transportation Technology (VNICTT), the design and engineering centre of Russia-based United Wagon Company (UWC).
Under the agreement, VNICTT will undertake the design and development of a 25-tonne axle-load bogie and a solid-bottom gondola car, including engineering design, technical documentation and technical support during testing.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST