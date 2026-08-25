Oriental Rail Infrastructure wins order of Rs 1.75 cr from ICF, Chennai

Oriental Rail Infrastructure has secured order worth Rs. 1.75 crore from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai (Indian Railways).

The order entails the manufacturing, supply and installation of 27 sets of one coach set of seats for MEMU/DMC5/3PH, MEMU/DMC6/3PH AND MEMU/NDMC2/3PH COACHES TO DRG.NO. MEMU/DMC5/3PH