Oriental Trimex standalone net profit declines 77.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.33% to Rs 13.94 crore

Net profit of Oriental Trimex declined 77.89% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.33% to Rs 13.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.11% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 21.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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