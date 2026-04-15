Orkla India rises after broker initiates coverage with 'Buy' call

Orkla India gained 2.04% to Rs 623.25 after a domestic brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a price target of Rs 780 per share.

The target price implies an upside potential of 25.15% from current levels.

In its note, the brokerage described Orkla India as a multi-category South Indian packaged foods player with strong regional brands such as MTR and Eastern. The company operates across spices and convenience foods, including ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products, vermicelli, and beverages.

Orkla India holds a leadership position in the packaged spices segment, with a 31.2% market share in Karnataka and 41.8% in Kerala, reaching 9 out of 10 households in both states. Through its Eastern brand, the company also commands a 22.2% share in Indias branded spice exports market and has remained the countrys largest branded spice exporter for 24 consecutive years.

The brokerage further highlighted the companys diversified portfolio of over 400 products and its wide distribution network of 834 distributors across 28 states. It also noted that Orkla India operates as a capital-efficient and debt-free business, strengthening its investment appeal.

Orkla India is a leading multi-category food company. It is a collection of heritage brands offering a diverse range of products under the well-loved MTR, Rasoi Magic and Eastern brands. Its portfolio spans multiple categories, including blended and pure spices and convenience foods such as ready-to-cook (RTC), ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, vermicelli, and more - delivering quality and authenticity to consumers across meal occasions.

On a consolidated basis, Orkla India reported a net profit after tax (before exceptional items on account of new Labour Codes (net of tax)) of Rs 68.31 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December 2025, marking a 3.74% YoY increase driven by volume-led growth. Net sales rose 3.38% YoY to Rs 636.06 crore in Q3 FY26.

The stock debuted on the bourses on 6 November 2025 at Rs 751.50, reflecting a premium of 2.95% over its issue price of Rs 717.40. It later slipped to an all-time low of Rs 532.95 on 17 February 2026 and is currently trading 13.12% below its issue price.