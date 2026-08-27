Ornge goes live with Ramco's Digital Task Card with eSign-off and Mechanic Anywhere Mobile App

Ramco Systems Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Ramco Systems, announced that its long-time customer, Ornge, has successfully gone live with Ramco's Digital Task Card with eSign-off and Mechanic Anywhere Mobile Application across all of its maintenance bases. The rollout marks a significant milestone in Ornge's digital transformation journey, transitioning its maintenance execution operations from paper-based task cards to a fully mobile-enabled, paperless workflow across its AW-139 and PC-12 fleets.

Ramco's eSign-off solution has been designed to meet Transport Canada's sign-off compliance requirements, enabling technicians to execute and digitally sign off maintenance tasks in real time. As part of the implementation, Ornge's existing authored task cards were migrated to an eSign-off-ready format, and Work Summary Reports were introduced to support Ornge's audit and regulatory compliance needs.

With Mechanic Anywhere, Ornge's technicians can now access documentation, execute maintenance tasks, and complete digital sign-offs from anywhere, eliminating the delays and inefficiencies associated with paper based execution. The move to Digital Task Card with eSign-off has also given Ornge's maintenance and quality teams near real-time visibility into work progress, sign-off status, and task completion, improving compliance through standardized work-step execution.