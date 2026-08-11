Orosil Smiths India standalone net profit rises 2333.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Orosil Smiths India rose 2333.33% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.440.88-50.00-4.550.920.060.890.030.730.03

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