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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orosil Smiths India standalone net profit rises 2333.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Orosil Smiths India standalone net profit rises 2333.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Orosil Smiths India rose 2333.33% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.440.88 -50 OPM %-50.00-4.55 -PBDT0.920.06 1433 PBT0.890.03 2867 NP0.730.03 2333

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:11 AM IST