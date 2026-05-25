Orosil Smiths India standalone net profit rises 2704.94% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 79.10% to Rs 0.51 croreNet profit of Orosil Smiths India rose 2704.94% to Rs 22.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 79.10% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 3657.38% to Rs 22.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.69% to Rs 2.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.512.44 -79 2.652.81 -6 OPM %5.88-0.41 --4.53-4.27 - PBDT26.54-0.01 LP 27.01-0.11 LP PBT26.51-0.04 LP 26.88-0.24 LP NP22.720.81 2705 22.920.61 3657
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST