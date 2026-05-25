Orosil Smiths India standalone net profit rises 2704.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 79.10% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Orosil Smiths India rose 2704.94% to Rs 22.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 79.10% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3657.38% to Rs 22.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.69% to Rs 2.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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