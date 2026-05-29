Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit declines 29.28% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 42.80% to Rs 2.78 croreNet profit of Osiajee Texfab declined 29.28% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.80% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.00% to Rs 5.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.46% to Rs 6.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.784.86 -43 6.497.09 -8 OPM %88.1375.10 -81.6670.66 - PBDT2.603.66 -29 5.585.04 11 PBT2.563.62 -29 5.555.00 11 NP2.563.62 -29 5.555.00 11
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:27 AM IST