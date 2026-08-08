Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit rises 26.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 76.67% to Rs 4.71 crore

Net profit of Oswal Green Tech rose 26.43% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 76.67% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.7120.19-79.625.1010.038.249.357.518.426.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News