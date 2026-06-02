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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oswal Minerals standalone net profit rises 0.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Oswal Minerals standalone net profit rises 0.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales decline 2.78% to Rs 451.80 crore

Net profit of Oswal Minerals rose 0.23% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.78% to Rs 451.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 464.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 48.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 21.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.15% to Rs 1572.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2072.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales451.80464.74 -3 1572.262072.82 -24 OPM %3.52-1.16 --2.101.18 - PBDT12.50-9.26 LP -38.617.97 PL PBT9.25-9.46 LP -43.717.23 PL NP4.324.31 0 -48.6421.00 PL

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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