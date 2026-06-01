Oswal Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 92.30% to Rs 2.21 croreNet Loss of Oswal Overseas reported to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 92.30% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 94.07% to Rs 4.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.2128.71 -92 4.0167.63 -94 OPM %-88.24-3.73 --127.43-11.62 - PBDT-1.98-1.21 -64 -5.58-8.76 36 PBT-2.87-2.10 -37 -9.19-12.39 26 NP-2.86-2.10 -36 -9.17-12.38 26
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:04 PM IST