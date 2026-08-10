Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit declines 42.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.86% to Rs 473.56 crore

Net profit of Oswal Pumps declined 42.82% to Rs 54.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.86% to Rs 473.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 513.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.473.56513.9515.7027.3974.07128.9068.43125.1354.1494.68

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