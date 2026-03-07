Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit rises 13.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.95% to Rs 501.07 crore

Net profit of Oswal Pumps rose 13.89% to Rs 91.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 80.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.95% to Rs 501.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 379.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.501.07379.7525.3631.18125.45107.46121.07104.3991.5680.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News