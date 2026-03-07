Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit rises 13.89% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 31.95% to Rs 501.07 croreNet profit of Oswal Pumps rose 13.89% to Rs 91.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 80.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.95% to Rs 501.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 379.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales501.07379.75 32 OPM %25.3631.18 -PBDT125.45107.46 17 PBT121.07104.39 16 NP91.5680.39 14
First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST