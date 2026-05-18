Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit rises 44.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.79% to Rs 509.74 crore

Net profit of Oswal Pumps rose 44.80% to Rs 92.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.79% to Rs 509.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 364.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.09% to Rs 376.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 280.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.33% to Rs 2064.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1430.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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