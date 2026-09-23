Oswal Pumps wins order worth Rs 297.50 cr from TREDCL

Oswal Pumps has received Letter of Intent from Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TREDCL) for design, supply, installation and commissioning of 2kW, 5kW, 10 Kw on grid solar roof top PV power plant for an aggregate capacity of 46,705 kW for 9937 nos. government schools with MONOPERC/TOPCON solar modules with normal structure with RMS in 33 districts with 5 years' comprehensive maintenance in state of Telangana. The total value for 9937 nos. government schools is Rs. 297.50 crore approx. (including GST).