Outcome of board meeting of Coforge

Held on 23 April 2026

The board of Coforge at its meeting held on 23 April 2026 has approved the following :

The second amendment agreement to the share subscription and share purchase agreement between Coforge, Encora US Holdco, Inc. and Encora Holdings (collectively, the target companies), Encora Holdco and AI Altius Parent (Cayman) (collectively, the investors).

The second amendment agreement records the revised terms in relation to inter alia clarification of the timing and manner of funding the target companies by the company (or its group companies).

Further, the board approved availing of a loan facility of up to USD 550 million to be secured by charge over certain assets of the company.

The board also approved the allotment of 9,37,96,508 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to Encora Holdco and AI Altius Parent (Cayman) at a price of Rs 1,815.91 per share for an aggregate value of Rs 17,032.60 crore. With this allotment, the company has completed the acquisition of Encora US Holdco, Inc. and Encora Holdings.

The board also approved the infusion of funds into Encora US Holdco, Inc.(subscription amount of USD 280 million) and Encora Holdings (subscription amount of USD 270 million) aggregating to Rs 550 million.

The board approved the appointment of Shweta Jalan (DIN: 00291675) and Atin Hirachand Jain (DIN: 08948630) as Additional Directors (Non-Executive Directors) on the board of the company with effect from 23 April 2026.