Outward Foreign Direct Investment slides 48% on year
According to the latest data on the summary of Outward Foreign Direct Investment (OFDI) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the total financial commitment from India stood at USD 2990.73 million in June 2026, down 48% compared to April 2026. It also fell around 34% compared to previous month.
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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 12:31 PM IST