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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Outward Foreign Direct Investment tumbles 36% on year in Feb-26

Outward Foreign Direct Investment tumbles 36% on year in Feb-26

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
According to the latest data on the summary of Outward Foreign Direct Investment (OFDI) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the total financial commitment from India stood at USD 2758.90 million in February 2026, dropping 36% compared February 2025. It also showed a fall of 23.3% compared to January 2026.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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