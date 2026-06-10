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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Outward Foreign Direct Investment tumbles 49% on month in May-26

Outward Foreign Direct Investment tumbles 49% on month in May-26

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
According to the latest data on the summary of Outward Foreign Direct Investment (OFDI) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the total financial commitment from India stood at USD 4488 million in May 2026, down 49% compared to April 2026. However, it saw a rise of 34.56% compared to May 2025.

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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